Without proof, many Republicans claim that widespread fraud in last year’s presidential election enabled Joe Biden and the Democrats — by some unknown method — to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.
However, the majority of American voters, the U.S. Electoral College, all 50 state governments, 60-plus state and federal judges and the Supreme Court all agree that the election was practically flawless, that Biden won fair and square and that he’s duly-elected as president.
So Republicans, where’s the evidence of election fraud?
Substantiation of tomfoolery has been produced by no one. Without it, the GOP’s massive disinformation campaign is just Trump’s “Big Lie” which, according to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, is “poisoning our democratic system.”
GRENVILLE B. WHITMAN
Rock Hall
