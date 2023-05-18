In the recent mayoralty race, free floating sentiments for women in government and an ill considered thumb on the scale by the Talbot County Democratic Party in a traditionally nonpartisan election resulted in a triumph of style over substance.
In the recent mayoralty race, free floating sentiments for women in government and an ill considered thumb on the scale by the Talbot County Democratic Party in a traditionally nonpartisan election resulted in a triumph of style over substance.
The voters have reached a consensus on managed growth. Affordable housing limps along as a chronic issue waiting for someone to step up to subsidize the difference between market prices and some definition of affordable. Forcing the subsidy onto developers has not been successful.
Modest efforts to address the issue around the edges are encouraging and worthwhile. And David Montgomery had some practical observations about what we might consider as a reasonable commute time.
A fundamental issue for the Democratic Party has always been access to health care. With regard to this pressing issue here, the first woman mayor of Easton it supported has nothing to offer.
The issue of physician shortage and the stalled medical center project was meaningfully addressed by one candidate, Al Silverstein. He has the kind of savvy leadership prepared to pursue negotiations with the University of Maryland and perhaps Luminis Health on behalf of Easton. He has experience in other jurisdictions in addressing the problem of physician shortages.
What the local Democratic Party can and should do is concentrate its efforts on working with the parties in the four county Mid-Shore legislative district to identify candidates who can challenge the Republican Party control of our state representation. The current situation is a disastrous one.
With a Democratic state administration and overwhelmingly Democratic legislature, our Republican legislators (Johnny) Mautz, (Chris) Adams and (Tom) Hutchinson are in no position to meaningfully represent the interests of the Mid-Shore and less effective than Democratic legislators can be in constituent services.
Working to address the fundamental human needs like access to health care, minimum wage, voting rights, criminal justice reform, reproductive and LGBT rights is what legislators do. Mindlessly supporting candidates on the local level because of identity politics or party affiliation betrays and, in this case, undermined the values our wonderful party stands for.
HOLLY WRIGHT
Easton
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.