I first learned about the proposed new hotel in town about a week ago and was dismayed to see that the fringe naysayers and reactionaries are already voicing their opposition. As the Owner/Operator of St. Michaels Marina LLC, I know that my business is dependent on keeping our town picturesque, quaint, delightful and charming because that is why our tourists, upon whom our economic future depends, keep coming back. Those of us in the business community no more want to diminish or damage the wonderful image of our town than do the “Warriors of St Michaels.”
This hotel, located at 906 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, has already met all the requirements for approval, and our town’s tourist industry and resultant economy needs it to happen. It is a mid-range hotel and has been designed to fit into our current architectural style, visual aesthetic and village atmosphere while serving an underserved market. It will provide over 70 beds near the marina and in a market segment that is currently lacking. We need these beds. Many of the visitors at the marina want to stay in a hotel room and get off their boats for a break. However, most of the time there are no beds available in town.
A few years ago we had a lovely mid-range, 111-bed hotel called the Harbourtown Resort in Martingham. It subsequently became a golf club, and we lost those rooms. Yet another reason to welcome this new hotel project which will meet a definite need. Without it, many of our visitors may go elsewhere, costing all of us the benefit of their spending in town. I have personally witnessed this many times every season.
There is absolutely no evidence that the hotel will harm the environment. In fact, it is being developed on land that once housed an auto repair shop, which can be, in fact, an actual threat to the environment. The hotel will also provide the town with considerable tax revenue, keep our current tourist base from eroding and probably bring in new tourists.
Our competitors in surrounding counties are always evolving in an effort to capture our business and yet there are those who seem to want to reduce our tourism industry. Let’s not succumb to a fear of tourism. Our town relies on tourists to survive. A modest, tasteful mid-range hotel will not impact our quaint, charming and beautiful town image. Rather, it will help preserve it.
We are faced with a very promising opportunity to help insure the economic future of St Michaels. The project has already complied with all required permit regulations and is taking measures to fit in to the town’s style and image. Why not embrace it and work together to welcome the hotel to our community?
MICHAEL T. MORGAN
St. Michaels
