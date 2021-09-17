Our Confederate Statue to honor the local boys who fought in the Civil War, The Talbot Boys, is to be dismantled and moved to a private battlefield in Virginia. These young men were fighting to protect their homes and families. It’s sad that our county council had decided to erase Talbot history. This has made me very sad. This is part of Talbot history! Removing a statue dedicated to AMERICAN VETERANS will not change history and will not magically make Talbot County a Union state.
This is local history. There are 43 names on this monument. Quite a few of the names are still prominent in Talbot County. Many streets, villages (yes, we have villages here), and even housing developments are named after some of these families. I just don’t understand the need to destroy something that is to remember the young men who fought, and maybe died, to preserve and protect their homes and families and yes, way of life.
There are several other war monuments on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse. The names listed on those monuments are to remember those American veterans who bravely fought in those respective wars. Why can’t we have a monument to remember the American Veterans who fought in the Civil War? That was a war that divided our nation. Just because they were Confederate soldiers does not make them evil and does not mean that they were not Americans, and they should be erased from our history.
Let history tell the true story, so that that story will not be repeated, but rather learned from and hopefully inspire more wisdom, understanding and acceptance.
