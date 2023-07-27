Experience really matters, and that’s why I’m glad Bob Willey has thrown his hat into the ring for Easton Council president.
From 2001 to 2009 I served on the council when Bob was president and then Mayor. Easton was a lot different back then. Downtown was struggling; some of our neighborhoods were rough; and growth was threatening to inundate Easton. Into all this a group of folks moved to town who wanted change. I was one of them, but the Eastside Neighborhood Association, the TPA and an active group of downtown business owners also wanted to see Easton go a different direction.
Having moved to town from New York City a whole two years prior, I ran for council. I assumed that Bob just didn’t get it and was part of the problem.
I was just plain wrong.
Instead, what I learned was that Bob’s a listener; is encyclopedic about Easton’s government; and was up for anything if he believed it was best for the town. No, he did not always agree with me. But his door was always open, and we found ways to get a lot done.
We made sidewalk dining legal (can you imagine it was illegal?), we supported the Easton Police Department, we expanded the historic district, aggressively planted street trees, supported our businesses and managed growth.
All this while Bob, a careful manager, got Easton into the best financial shape its ever enjoyed. By working with everyone, Bob Willey led an unassuming rebirth of this great place.
Now instead of retiring, Bob is running for the council president spot left vacant by Megan Cook’s historic election. I urge everyone who wants to keep Easton moving in the right direction to support Bob Willey. I am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.