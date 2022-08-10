I too have had bad experiences with the hospital in Easton.
About ten years ago I fell and I knew I had broken a bone in my elbow. I was a relatively new resident and went to what was then Easton Memorial late afternoon on a Saturday.
After the x-ray, I waited a reasonable amount of time, was informed that there was nothing broken. I asked if I should "baby" the elbow such as having a sling, I was told "no." As I waited for the discharge papers, TWICE an old "nurse" came in and insisted I needed crutches "for the leg I had hurt in an automobile accident." She was so insistent — but of course I refused the crutches. This gets better: the following Monday I received a call from the hospital telling me that they had made a mistake and there was a broken bone and I needed to see an orthopedist! Thank goodness I had kept the arm in the sling and limited how much I even used the hand of that arm.
Later in that year, I told the broken bone in elbow story to a "medical" provider and they told me there was no way they would ever go to Easton Memorial!
Then, during the height of the pandemic, I broke an ankle. I went to the Easton hospital and within half-a-hour after arriving around 9:30 p.m. on a Sunday, they had x-rayed it and yep it was a bad break: bones of both sides of the joint; one of them a spiral break I asked for a drink of water and was told that I could not have it as I might be having surgery later.
Very shortly I did see the ER doctor. But then waited for THREE HOURS and saw no one. I was the only one in the Emergency Department. The door to the room I was in was left open and I had a clear view of the nurse's station. Around 12:30 a.m. I needed to use the restroom. I called for help, several times over 30 minutes. Finally gave up and got myself back into the wheelchair and took myself to the nearby restroom. Around 2 a.m. the ER doctor tried to reduce the fracture two times — was not successful and he told me that a "doctor" from the Ortho Center would be coming in. A female did arrive. She was unable to reduce the fracture, so they put on the third splint and I was sent home. At about 3 a.m., five hours after arriving. Oh, she was not a doctor, she was a physician's assistant.
I doubt that a third time would be a charm — I will go elsewhere!
