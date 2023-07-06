I want to be perfectly fair about this and not blame the blameless. I have an important personal story to tell.
Between April 24 and May 6, I spent nine days in three hospitals (four days of which were in the CCR Unit at UMMC in Baltimore).
During this time I had three ambulance rides and one medivac between Cambridge and Baltimore. One of these ambulance rides was from home to Cambridge.
Of the nine days in hospitals, seven were without solid food. I have been anesthetized four times, overall.
It began on April 24 when I was ordered by my primary care to go immediately to Easton Hospital because I needed a relatively simple procedure to remove two "stones" from a common duct. This procedure can only be done at the Baltimore facility so I was scheduled to be transported by ambulance to and from that location on April 26.
Some scheduling glitch delayed the procedure until April 28. All of this disrupted many lives. I have a loving family, consisting of five people who sat by my bedside at one time or another, and four of them live on the Western Shore, at least three hours away. My home is 50 miles from Easton and my husband also had to suffer these delays.
My daughter rode in the ambulance to Baltimore for my proposed procedure and a surgeon (or his intern/"assistant") nicked a "bleeder." My daughter and I were transported back to Easton Hospital, and I was released from there the next day (a Saturday) to go home, even though I was complaining of symptoms consistent with internal blood loss.
By the evening of Monday, May 1, it was clear that I was close to becoming unconscious and my husband called an ambulance to take me to the Cambridge emergency room. From there I was airlifted, early on May 2, back to Baltimore where two surgeries were performed; the first to stop the bleeding and install a stent and the second to retrieve a part of a tool that had broken off during the first.
For three and a half days I was cared for in the CCRU. On Friday, May 5, I was moved to another floor and then released on May 6, a Saturday, to go home. A third surgery (the fourth in all) was performed on June 9, in Baltimore, to remove the stent.
Over a long life I have taken responsibility for my own health. With this effort and a lot of good luck, I have been fully functioning for the most part.
Modern health care does not always support those who, because of careful diligence, manage to grow into a productive and comfortable old age.
I must say that I am grateful to my primary care providers and the Cambridge ER for saving me. I'm still exhausted from the events of those two weeks and am looking for any supplements or therapies which may help.
Be wary of all medical procedures you may need and always, always, have at least one advocate with you during hospitalizations. My family members are my heroes.
