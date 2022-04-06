The March 27, 2022 edition of the Sunday Star featured the front page story “Fentanyl town hall at EVFD hopes to save lives.”
The focus was training in the use of Narcan, an antidote administered after an overdose. I agree that such training and resources are necessary, but the article did not include very important information.
Where does this deadly drug originate and how does it reach our country? The main sources are China (which gave us Covid), Mexico and India. Most of the supply is passing through our overwhelmed southern border in the hands of illegal aliens who, despite having broken our laws just by coming here, are also given free transportation and accommodations all across our country.
Let’s cut off the main supply of fentanyl by closing the southern border and imposing severe sanctions or, if necessary, punishment for countries that manufacture and send fentanyl to the U.S. If there is no supply, we won’t need solutions to save American lives from this poison. Fentanyl doesn’t care about your skin color, politics or religion. Neither do the people manufacturing it.
If this country continues to be divided by 100-year-old statues that offend some people and don’t come together as Americans united to protect each other against our enemies here and now, our country is in deep trouble.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s website, 2.2 pounds of fentanyl can kill 500,000 people. Let that sink in if you think open borders are a good idea.
Montana Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale, who was born and raised in Queen Anne’s County, said in an April 4 television interview that “100% of the illegal fentanyl and meth are coming from Mexico. So China’s sending the components now to Mexico, and they have just developed the capability to go ahead and produce the pills themselves, and then they are sending it through to the United States. One hundred thousand people died in our country last year from drug overdoses. 100,000. And the vast majority of those deaths were from fentanyl overdoses. We right now have seen an 1,100% increase in Montana with fentanyl overdoses. This Administration has to get a hold of the border and the solutions are readily available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.