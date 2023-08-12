Three years ago, when I moved to Easton with my husband, we needed a host of contractors. I was tortured by a few. Who has not been tortured by contractors who do not show up, do not
call, and then act like they are doing you a favor with their presence? I ended up suing two of them who kept the money and did not perform to the completion.
Out of the ashes of headache and stress, came a painter who was under the employment of a local man. While I was sick, I had the opportunity to lie on the bed and watch him. His name was Jose. He was meticulous, on time and just really into painting.
At the end of the day, my store-bought flowers began to wilt, and more mold progressed on my brick patio. Thus, I asked Jose if he ever did side jobs over the weekend in lieu of painting for his
employer. He then enthusiastically gave me his card.
Within two days, his employer called me and lashed out like a mean animal released from a cage. He was ticked and said: “Why are you dangling the carrot in front of my employee?” “Why are you trying to take an employee away from me?” and “Who the hell do you think you are?” I was shocked at his tone and his degree of anger.
He went on and on like an anaerobic bacterium, not coming up for air. As he finally took a breath, I said, “Hey, I thought Jose was a painter for you, and my flowers are dying. I just asked if he would like to continue earning money on the weekend. It was not to “pull” an employee away from your employment.”
Then he said something I will never forget. He said, “I own him, and if you even ask him to bake a cake, I get paid."
That was enough for me. My law brain kicked in with some Constitutional law and how the slavery amendment was void. I quickly recited laws that Marco Rubio put into place preventing such conduct. I also feared that he would fire Jose.
Fast forward three years. I tracked Jose down. He said that he left his employer over the flower debacle. My home looks better than it ever has — just perfect — and ... it was so good to see Jose
out of bondage.
CATHY LINDBERG JAROSZ
EASTON
