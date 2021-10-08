I have been following the activity around the Lakeside Development in Trappe. Let me just say that allowing the developers to hook up the first 120 new homes to the existing old and substandard Trappe Sewer Plant is a bad idea. This existing Trappe Sewer Treatment plant was never supposed to service the Lakeside Project (2,400 Plus new homes). The existing plant is exceeding its capacity and has had numerous pollution violations in recent months, even without the added 120 homes! In addition, this plant is not equipped with the state of the art technology and it sends its effluent into the Choptank River (our County’s most impaired river). In the latest agreement between the Lakeside Attorneys and the Town of Trappe, the Town will provide any future excess capacity in the old plant to the Lakeside Development. This basically means the developer will be able to add even more houses to this aging and poorly performing plant.
The new houses should have a sign on every toilet saying “Flush twice, it is a long way to La Trappe Creek”.
The Talbot County Planning Commission should re-visit their previous vote and declare that this arrangement is not consistent with the County Comprehensive Plan. (Previously they voted 3 to 2 to approve this arrangement). Adding pollution to our most impaired river does not make this arrangement consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
The Talbot County Council, who sits in part as a County Health Department, should never have allowed this new development to hook into the aging Trappe Plant. They voted 4 to 1 to approve the S-1 (Immediate Hook Up) for the development. Pete Lesher was the only person who saw the potential problems ahead and he deserves some credit for his vote against the S-1 desig- nation.
The other four on the County Council need to join Lesher and re-cind their previous approval of the S-1 designation and perform their Health Department rolls, as they surly did during the recent COVID 19 Crisis. Polluting the Choptank River with effluent from 120 more houses is a bad idea. This was never envisioned in the original agreements between the Town of Trappe and the developer. The developer previously promised to build a new ENR (enhanced nutrient removal) plant and they should be held to that promise. The Town of Trappe is also at fault for allowing this added pollution to foul the Choptank River. All county residents swim, fish and crab the Choptank and we should all have a say in its future. At the upcoming hearings, please add your voice to the voices of many concerned citizens who object to these violations to our collective Comprehensive Plan.
DIRCK BARTLETT
Easton
