Letters to the Editor

I read the Letters to the Editor every day finding 90% are arguments or disagreements. Let’s change directions for a moment and talk about something really fun, enjoyable and extraordinary. Having grown up and lived in Talbot County for over 78 years, I am very much aware of the wonderful landscape of the County. Did you realize it has the most tidal shoreline (600 miles) of any county in the United States. I love riding our back roads, but you rarely see the water. I’ve always told people that if you wanted to see the beautiful waterfront homes down the back roads, you had to go by boat. That made perfect sense. Well, I was right until I found out I was wrong. Earlier this summer, I was visiting with a friend who introduced me to a whole new concept.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.