I read the Letters to the Editor every day finding 90% are arguments or disagreements. Let’s change directions for a moment and talk about something really fun, enjoyable and extraordinary. Having grown up and lived in Talbot County for over 78 years, I am very much aware of the wonderful landscape of the County. Did you realize it has the most tidal shoreline (600 miles) of any county in the United States. I love riding our back roads, but you rarely see the water. I’ve always told people that if you wanted to see the beautiful waterfront homes down the back roads, you had to go by boat. That made perfect sense. Well, I was right until I found out I was wrong. Earlier this summer, I was visiting with a friend who introduced me to a whole new concept.
His name is Hunter Harris. He is a professional pilot with over 14,000 logged flight hours. Turns out, one of his planes is a beautifully restored 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane named “Silver Queen.” But, the best part of the story is that he takes one person at a time on 20, 40 or 60 minute flights over Talbot County or other areas on the Shore.
Well, on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m., I took a flight with Hunter and absolutely had the time of my life. I gave him a list of the areas I wanted to see and we took off. We flew down the Miles River, circled St. Michaels and headed to Broad Creek, circled my old home and headed out Broad to Edge Creek to the Tred Avon, circled Oxford a couple of times and went up the Choptank to Cambridge. After circling around Cambridge, we headed up the Choptank River leaving Talbot County on our left finding the east side of Talbot to be a much different in topography.
When we reached the town of Choptank, we headed NW back to the Easton Airport for a super smooth landing. I had planned to enjoy the trip, but I had no idea how much. I saw Talbot County in a whole new light and it made me truly appreciate what a special place we’re privileged to enjoy. Do yourself a favor, visit Hunter’s website, FlyAloft.com. Treat yourself to a very special gift right here in your own backyard. I plan to fly away on the “Silver Queen” again really soon. By the way, the “Silver Queen” will be on display and then participate in the world famous “Rubber Chicken Bombing Competition” at the Easton Airport Day on Oct. 8.
