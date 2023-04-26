The following letter was sent in response to the Cathy Lindberg Jarosz letter that appeared in the April 14 edition of The Star Democrat.
I am a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton. This Easter, 15 new members were baptized, confirmed and welcomed into the Catholic faith.
All of them had spent months learning about the Catholic Church in preparation for this special event. They learned the history of the church, good things and bad things.
All of these adults were aware of the sad history of clergy abuse. But, it is just that — history. Catholic clergy, at all levels, take the issue very seriously and regularly invite us to pray for victims of abuse.
The diocese long ago settled all cases that had been brought forward. Nevertheless, the Attorney General of Maryland chose to expand the Statute of Limitations for filing claims. I’m not sure I understand why, as no new cases have been brought up for over 25 years. And, most of the clergy who were involved are not even alive today.
So, I prefer to celebrate the good things in the church like the 15 new members who were so excited to become Catholic.
During their journey they learned how Judas had betrayed Jesus for money (Matthew 26:14-16). Cathy Lindberg Jarosz concluded her letter with a prayer for the lawyers “who are sharpening their pencils to represent the victims” (“damages up to approximately $1.9 million”). Hmmm, so does money heal? Or, is it the root of all evil? (1 Timothy 6:10).
Our new members also learned that the Catholic Church teaches that we should forgive (Matthew 18:21-22). I doubt anyone can say they have never sinned, but we do pray that our sins will be forgiven.
Statistically, 4% of clergy have been credibly accused of abuse, and the 96% innocents have to live with the sins of their brothers.
Isn’t it time to support those good and holy men who minister to us sinners? Let us also forgive those who have sinned against us and move on.
Instead of watching “from afar,” perhaps Jarosz could benefit from attending Mass and hearing the messages so eloquently delivered by our dedicated priests and deacons. She would soon learn that one cannot “diminish the POWER” of God’s word.
Welcome to all our new members! I will continue to celebrate my faith with them and the 1.2 billion Roman Catholics in this world.
The Catholic Church is a joyful place at Easter and every day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.