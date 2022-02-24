One of the biggest secrets in the Christian faith is Christ has given His believers AUTHORITY! Scripture confirms Christ can do this as He gave His disciples to have authority over sickness, demons, etc. Scripture also tells us we will even greater things than Jesus. I was recently asked how do we get or use this authority. The best answer is this authority comes from The Holy Spirit and is to be administered as Christ would want us to; it is not something to brag about or play with. It is a commission to serve Christ by bringing glory to Him.
I found I had that authority several years ago when I was on a tour of Greece and a heavy storm came up while we were at sea with literally everyone getting sick. I was approached by a missionary and asked me why I did not stop this horrible storm; I thought she was nuts. She explained there was no other minister not sick so it fell to me. With mixed emotions I stood out in the storm and commanded it to stop in the name of Jesus. To my great surprise, the storm stopped and cleared up within minutes of this command. God did it- I didn’t; I was only his instrument.
A few years later I was on a tour of Egypt with my pastor and in the service, he asked my wife and I to pray over the people. I never saw such miracles as I did that night; it seemed every person we prayed over was healed instantly. Babies were passed over the heads of people to reach us to pray for them, a young lady’s sight was instantly healed, and many more. Perhaps the greatest miracle that evening was a lady with crutches asked to be healed. She told me she was not a Christian but heard a voice speak to her in the shower telling her if she came to this service she would be healed within three days. When I prayed she literally threw her crutches up in the air and began to dance around. Jesus had healed her and our faith together was the opening to her healing.
This authority is not limited to weather or healings, it is a gift in prayer to believe changes in situations we have no control over. We stand on the promise with God all things are possible I am an example of this. In 2015 I technically died in a hospital from a kidney operation. The hospital was about to pull the plug, but I had prayer warriors covering me in faith. My daughter told my wife I would not die, and when it seemed impossible, God stepped in and healed me.
We are living in a time when miracles are not happening. This is because our faith is weak and we do not realize that is God’s desire to manifest His glory to us. I fully believe God is releasing this authority now before He returns. It’s time to use our faith and realize God is our Healer and we are His instruments to manifest His glory on earth. Moses did it at the Red Sea and we are chosen for this power. Jesus asked in scripture, “Will the Son of Man find faith on earth”. It’s time to say yes and our faith in Him to lead us in proclaiming His Power and Glory. Like John the Baptist, we are all called to prepare for His return. God working His wonders through us in many ways is part of that preparation.
In His service,
Dr. Lawrence Williamson
Victorious Tabernacle Christian Outreach Center
