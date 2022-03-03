“Messy situations that seemed impossible often provide perfect environment for a miracle from God” (CBN daily devotions 3/3/2022)
As we enter into what is called “End Times” we are seeing significant changes in our world causing us fear, anxiety, and uncertainty what our future holds in store for us. However, we also know that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever! Because of this we need to increase our faith that Jesus is still on the throne and has everything under control.
In reference to the quote above, we must seek to increase our faith to understand that every day is filled with miracles that we take for granted. Consider the human heart for example: The human heart beats 100,000 times daily; 35 million times a year; and in an average lifetime 2.5 billion times and yet we take it for granted. Another example is how each spring, trees that look dead in the winter now sprout new leaves; others fruit, and most of all beauty.
In the feeding of the 5,000, Jesus takes 5 loaves of bread and a two fish and after prayer gives to the disciples to feed this multitude plus women and children. This was a messy situation where the masses had followed Jesus for several days and needed food to sustain them. The disciples only saw in the natural, but Christ sees in the miraculous!
Today we face impossible situations beyond our control or ARE THEY? God has given us the faith to believe in Him so we should also have the faith to believe in miracles. I remember years ago a huge storm was approaching Virginia Beach that would cause tremendous damage and loss. Pat Robinson on TV asked his viewers to pray that this storm would be stopped. Despite the reports of its power and flow the storm turned out to sea and never came close to them.
“Through Christ we can do all things!” In a time of massive dropping of attendance in churches and more expecting the worst, we need to stand up in those times and believe for God to deliver us from these forces. I myself in 2015 was expected to die from complications from kidney surgery but I was blessed to have an army of Christians praying and believing for my recovery. At the very moment the nurse was to remove life support from me, a brother by my bed said NO! At that moment I began to speak and have been fully well since. It’s time to exercise our faith and bring doubters and unbelievers to the truth of God’s power and His love for us in Christ. In this Lenten season, let us seek more of God to know Him and be his vessel.
In His service,
Dr. Lawrence Williamson, Victorious Tabernacle Christian Outreach Center
