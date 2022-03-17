In my days of seminary, we seldom spoke of the festivals Israel celebrated: Passover, Tabernacles and Pentecost. We were focused on the New Testament with the exception of courses in Pentateuch and the prophets. It wasn’t until I met a young Jewish woman who was a Messianic Jew who taught our church about their festivals.
I was deeply impressed with the festival of Purim and how it was celebrated. All over Pikesville there are a large number of Jewish families, I saw the booths they set up outside their homes. Also their joy in reading the story of Esther and then deserts/toys. Some slept in their booths over the several days Purim is celebrated
The book of Esther is the only book in the Bible that does not mention the name of God. However, one can believe God was definitely in this story and using Queen Esther to save her people from the evil minister Haman. The story takes place when the Jewish people were in exile and under the Persian king Ahasuerus whose military earlier had sacked the original captor Babylon
This is a story about a young Jewish girl who is selected to be the new queen of the king. Haman as a minister to the king misleads the king to signing a document to kill all the Jews in his empire. Because of her status as the queen, she is called by her cousin, Mordecai to approach the king and free their people from death. To do so Esther was in great danger because no one approached the king unless invited. When she hesitates the most popular statement by Mordecai is given. “Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
Esther does intercede for her people who are spared and Haman is hanged. Since then this festival is celebrated each by the Jewish people in thanking God for their deliverance.
As Christians I feel we should honor all their festivals as well as our own. Based on my association with many wonderful Jewish people and several trips to Israel, I feel we have a spiritual bond with these people through whom our savior was born. We built our own booth one year, read the story of Esther and celebrated with their traditional pastries and toys. You may want your church or family to do this sometime. Happy Purim!
