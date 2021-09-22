Today, thank God for his continued protection over our nation.

Many of us sometimes wonder how the defeat the attack of Satan. Listed below are three ways that are biblically based and will drive him back to hell.

• Jesus quoted the word in the wilderness temptations. When the enemy attacks quote the words of Jesus and command him (yes I said command him) to leave.

• Remember the blood Jesus will protect you so request God to cover you in His atoning blood and the enemy cannot cross over to you. Example of the blood on the doors in Exodus.

• The name of Jesus is authority and use His Name to drive the enemy back

All of these have been successful but few Christians know the authority we have thru Christ’s resurrection. Now you do!

In his service.

DR. LARRY WILLIAMSON

Easton

