Some of our readers did not live nor experience the danger of war in the Cuban Missile Crisis in the ‘60s. That crisis between President John F. Kennedy and his Soviet counterpart was due to the construction of offensive missiles in Cuba. These missiles presented an extreme danger to our country and possible destruction of our east coast cities. I remember much prayer was offered everywhere as we waited for the final confrontation. Thank God a settlement was reached and the missiles were taken down.
Now I fear we are facing an even worse nightmare of another conflict with Russia over a possible invasion of a country we have promised to protect. We just authorized weapons to be sent to them for their defense. Meanwhile Putin has strongly warned our president to not interfere with Russia promising dire consequences if we do. If that is not enough, we are also at odds with China over our support of Taiwan and China threatening invasion of this tiny country at any time. Again our country has promised to support Taiwan if needed. Not since the Cold War have we faced such fear of war as we are today.
Why am I writing about this? Because we as a nation have been so divided over domestic concerns we may have taken for granted the real threat to our freedom and security. Now is the time for all Americans regardless of their religious convictions to pray together for our leaders to have the wisdom of Solomon, the leadership of David, and a heart of Jeremiah to turn these two conflicts into a peaceful solution.
I am requesting all who read this article to please begin praying for our nation to avoid a dangerous future. We all want our children and grandchildren to grow up in a country of freedom and blessings that God has given us. We forget that America’s wars for freedom have always been won by our God who defends us. Right now the country needs to place our God as the true head of our nation — the only one who can both protect and bring peace to our nation and our world. Jesus summed it up best when He said “if two or three agree on anything in this world, it will be granted in Heaven.” Now is the time to ask God to lead and guide us in His perfect Will. May we remember God established us a nation when other nations thought we would lose. God loves America; it’s time to get back to Him who is our true deliverer and provider. My pastor shared a thought last night that sums it up. We are called to be messengers of hope. There are a lot of people needing us to be those messengers today!
In His Service
Dr. Lawrence Williamson, Victorious Tabernacle Christian Outreach Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.