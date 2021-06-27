We call it a Presidential administration because historically it has been a staff answering to the President that administers the laws, implements legislation and enforces the Constitution. Today, there is no Biden Administration; it is a Politburo. Until pundits, critics and even supporters see it from this perspective they will never critically analyze or assess his actions nor understand his Presidency. The evidence is overwhelming, although it is hiding in plain sight, concealed by rhetoric that belies what is taking place.
Biden is the public face of a political party. He is the tip of an iceberg of party members who control the government. Dissidents of Soviet Russia, those liberated from Eastern Europe socialist states and refugees from Venezuela see exactly what this Politburo is doing. Americans, believing their traditions and institutions could never abide such a government, are blinded.
What is the evidence? Consider Biden’s unprecedented campaign. Consider the spate of executive orders that magically appeared the day he took office. Consider his Democratic predecessor’s proud pronouncement that the fundamental transformation of America had begun with his election. The “infrastructure” bill reads like a Five Year Plan that the Soviet Central Committee could have drafted. Consider the list of supposed enemies to equality, unity, the environment and fairness that are cited to justify government action. Consider the efforts to pack the court and the Senate. Consider the takeover of the energy sector. Although it reads like something the Unabomber wrote, all is plain to see in the party’s 2020 platform; Americans must read it and understand the scope of its ambitions and intentions.
The primary and only principle of the party is that the end(s) justify the means. The Politburo depends on, exploits and relies on strategic communications operations. Biden’s tenure began with a ruse. When he recited the oath of office; he had and has no intention to comply with mere words. Adhering to the oath would be an impediment to achieving the envisioned end-state.
The party was firmly in power during Obama’s first two years. Then, it acted slowly and incrementally, thinking there was plenty of time, expecting to continue to win elected majorities. Unexpectedly, they lost control of Congress and “progress” stalled, and then the Trump administration began reversing progressive strides. The party today does not intend to repeat the past mistake and will act swiftly, aggressively and with ever more propaganda to keep Americans blind to the transformation. The Politburo will take any and all measures to remain in power. They are not administering anything; they are replacing prior precedents with new ones.
PAYNE KILBOURN
Neavitt
