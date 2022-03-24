Mr. Biden’s recent advice in dealing with the reality of $4.00 plus gas prices did not resonate with me as hard as I tried to accept it.
Obviously this is due to some character defect in me for which I take ownership. I can cope as I am retired and have some control over my driving. But I wonder if his admonition to suck it up in the name of patriotism and preserving democracy is realistic for younger families here in particular whose breadwinner(s) might have to drive 15 miles or more to a job and who might have 2 or 3 kids who like to eat once in a while. Has anyone checked the price of a quarter pounder meal at McDonald’s lately?
I voted for Joe but he seems increasingly out of touch with the lives of real people. And Kamala’s advice to take your spare $60,000 and buy an electric car is ludicrous in its face. We are wedded to gasoline for the foreseeable future. We are sitting on the resources we need to harvest for the energy independence we once enjoyed but drilling and opening pipelines is apparently off the table. It seems preferable to try to negotiate with murderous dictators and regimes to find the oil we need but are not producing in the interests of remaining green. I am all for green but this is not the time.
I applaud Mr. Hogan’s efforts to help Maryland drivers but the U.S. Government needs to allow the production of our own fuels because working people are suffering-largely because of the intransigence of the President.
