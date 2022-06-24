Stocks are in a bear market, inflation is at a 40-year high and economists are warning about a possible recession on the horizon. For millions of Americans saving for retirement, this economic turmoil has raised a big question: Why did I vote for Joe Biden?
Two years ago, when I first moved to Easton from Connecticut I read a campaign sign that said Vote for Biden, We Know Joe. It was then that I realized that Joe Biden is almost a local guy; maybe I could get to know Joe too.
My life has changed dramatically since Joe Biden was elected President and since I have learned the Democratic Way. In full disclosure, I used to think that you could do whatever you wanted in life as long as you were honest, respectful and followed the rules. Life is not always fair but if you start early, work hard and stay late, you can make it. Boy, was I ever brain-washed! The Democratic Way is so much simpler and it can be summed up as — just show up! No work, no effort and full equity. It must be true — look at all those BMW’s at the gasoline station with Joe Biden bumper stickers; they must know Joe too! C’Mon Man, don’t bring everyone down. Accept the Democratic Mantra — Don’t Worry be Happy.
Did you know the stock market is lower now than when President Biden was elected? In fact, my 401K retirement account has dropped so low that it’s now called a 101K. I feel so much better knowing that I will have to work another 10 years to recover. I enjoy getting up at 5 a.m. every day and listening to all those people screaming at me to work smarter not harder.
My life is so much simpler. Yesterday, after I topped off the car, paid the rent and bought baby formula I discovered I had a Porsche 911 account — there was $9.11 in my checking account. Wow. I like the sound of that — I mean who can say that? Now I’m so broke I can’t afford to change my mind. But don’t worry about me, just remember the Democratic Way — Sunshine and Happy Feet.
I heard on the evening news cast that President Biden was running for re-election in 2024. Now that I’ve gotten to know you Joe, may I say, Please Run. Run like the wind — as fast as you can, as soon as you can and as far away as you can. We’re counting on you Joe. I’m already dancing.
