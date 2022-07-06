Fifty years ago, Woodsy the loveable owl cartoon was created by our government as part of a national campaign to help teach children about the negative effects of pollution. His message is still needed today. There are countless bays and streams nearby that connect to the Chesapeake Bay in this area we call home and they deserve to be kept free of trash.
My wife and I enjoy kayaking. She likes to be close to nature while I fish or practice nature photography. The county Parks and Recreation staff do a fine job of keeping boat launch areas clean. However, I came across one area not so clean. At the Miles River bridge near Unionville, there is a small launch area. Signs advise to take your trash when you leave. Unfortunately, many people do not do that, and it was littered with various plastics, bottles and cans when we recently visited. We picked up several bags of trash on our way out and brought them home to our trash bins.
I use to wonder what people are thinking when they leave trash in public spaces. But I now know. The answer is: nothing. They don’t see how we are connected to the natural environment and likely never will because they were never taught to understand. There is a trash island in the Pacific Ocean where plastics collect that is twice the size of Texas. Imagine that. A change is social and environmental consciousness takes time, perhaps generations. I am hopeful we get there before it is too late. That sometime in the future we will not need Woodsy to encourage us to do the right thing. In the mean time let’s teach the next generation to give a hoot, don’t pollute, pick up their trash and dispose of it properly.
