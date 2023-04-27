I personally found Jon Gondeck’s letter to the editor on April 21, 2023, astonishingly offensive. And I thought I developed an immunity to that with Donald Trump.
Emulating Mr. Gondeck, I self-proclaim to be a knowledgeable and rational human being and I speak on behalf of all other knowledgeable and rational human beings.
Mr. Gondeck’s letter is a screed, spewing out angry false statements with racist tones, full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.
To give credit where credit is due, he may be right that he’s never heard of any Democrat anywhere that does not want to take his money and ruin his rights. That is probably true if he only listens to Fox News — an organization that admits they lie to their viewers.
His next few paragraphs about education are based on multiple false premises. First, he said Democrats have been dumbing down kids for 35 years. That may be true of his children, but mine went to public school and now hold advanced degrees in science related subjects. They got a heck of a lot better education than I got. My children are not the only exceptions. I’ve found young people today to be amazingly talented. Who do you think is working on Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing? Not old men.
His other premise is not only false, but downright dangerous. Education is not a zero-sum game. If you help a disadvantaged child, you are not taking away from an advantaged child. If you feed a hungry immigrant, you are not taking away from a veteran or a man who owns a large estate on the Miles River. There is a phenomenal amount of wealth in this country, more wealth here than anywhere else in the world. We can do two things at once.
The zero-sum game hypothesis about our economy creates “winners” and “losers.” And it creates many fake victims like Donald Trump who has hundreds of millions yet believes he’s the most wronged person in America. He has many billionaire supporters who also feel they are victims. The zero-sum game hypothesis divides this country more than any social program Mr. Gondeck mentions.
I could go on, but as a representative of knowledgeable and rational people, I’m sure the rest of my flock does not need me to describe what is wrong with the rest of Mr. Gondeck’s letter.
MICHAEL DAVIS
Easton
