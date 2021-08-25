The news has been dominated by revelations that Jeffrey Rosen, Acting Attorney General under the former guy, had remembered his oath of office and refused to kowtow to Trump's order that the Department of Justice claim there was fraud in the 2020 election. Though important, these disclosures have obscured an important news item.
(Recently), the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly employment report, showing stronger growth than anyone had projected. Not only have employers added 943,000 jobs in July, but unemployment is down to 5.4% and hourly wages are up 4% over last year. In short, American prosperity is on the rebound.
This good news is clearly due to the Biden administration choosing to invest in the American people with the American Rescue Act passed in March (without a single Republican vote, I'll note). Unlike the Trump administration's grift (gratuitous gift) to wealthy Americans with tax cuts that increased our national debt without producing growth, the Biden administration has opted to return to the principle that government should lift up all people with its investments. We are seeing the direct results of the American Rescue Act and we can look forward to the positive effects the Infrastructure bill, passed by the Senate, will have in creating millions of jobs and rebuilding our hard infrastructure, languishing for so long.
Oh, and by the way, these boosts to our economy will be paid for by taxes on corporations and folks making over $400,000 a year, both of whose taxes had been lowered by the former guy. I invite your readers to consider that Democrats have indeed made some good policy choices here.
