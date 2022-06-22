The Republican Minority Leader, Delegate Jason Buckel from Allegany County faced a leadership fight from Delegate Chris Adams from Wicomico County who was only a year ago was his running mate. Weeks before the beginning of the 2022 Legislative Session, Delegate Chris Adams sent a letter to the Republican Caucus announcing his resignation. At the same time, Adams said that he would team with Matt Morgan a St. Mary’s Republican to seek to take away the caucus leadership from his former ally, Buckel in the 2022 session.
A week after the public airing of a rift between Adams and Buckel, the Maryland House GOP Caucus re-elected Buckel as minority leader and selected Delegate Haven N. Shoemaker Jr., Republican from Carroll County, to serve as minority Whip.
The Buckel-Shoemaker ticket defeated a ticket headed by Adams as the candidate for minority leader and Delegate Matt Morgan as the candidate for minority whip "by more than a 2-1 margin," the House Republican Caucus said in a statement. A win by this big of a margin shows that the Republican Caucus is united behind their new leadership.
“In 2022, Republicans in Maryland are standing at the possibility of legislative opportunities. Failures of soft-on-crime policies that plague our communities, parents lack of voice in their children’s education, and Maryland’s high tax burden and spiraling cost of living all are energizing citizens to demand change. The members of the Republican Caucus can provide the change Marylanders still yearn for when they are united in their efforts.”
As a concerned citizen and a resident of Cambridge, I am hopeful that the Minority Leader, Delegate Jason Buckel, and Minority Whip, Delegate Haven N. Shoemaker, have the legislative support from their fellow House Republicans so that they can be successful in the upcoming Legislative session. Plus, they need to gain support from the conservative and moderate Democrats to enable them to successfully pass legislation according to their agenda listed above.
