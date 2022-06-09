I am so very proud of the Republican senators brave enough to nudge just a bit, but not quite fully, towards protecting the Innocents. Of course, the Innocents are just a bit dead. The Innocents will be just a bit entombed in graveyards. The surviving Innocents will be just a bit damaged for life. The Innocents’ families will mourn just a bit until they too find restless sleep.
Republican senators could take their children and even grandchildren to the graveyards. The senators could point to the lovely marble and granite headstones, some with a little sculpted Angel dancing atop, and claim their legacy.
There may even be a lovely mausoleum with big brass doors and leaded stained glass windows and red clay tile roof in the graveyard. There may be a weeping willow in front to invite visitors to enter or shade them as they brace for what is to come. The senator could point out the lovely stone slabs sealing each tomb he helped have engraved. On a quiet day in the middle of the week when no one is watching, with his powerful connections, he could even have one of the slabs removed to show his living Innocents the lovely little coffin with its pink or blue linen liner plumped up like a comfy little bed. Of course, there may be a problem should his living Innocents happen to notice the just a bit dead Innocent lying there. Could they too be scarred for life?
