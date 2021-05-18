To the Town of Easton,
Many thanks for the acquisition, development and maintenance of the public spaces in the Town of Easton. During the last 14 months the many public parks and Rails to Trails system have provided safe places for exercise, social interaction and peaceful respite.
So appreciated.
Gratefully,
PEGGY J. FORD
Easton
