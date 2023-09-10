In recent days, we have received many hateful and ignorant flyers in our mailbox from Scott Wagner. Mr. Wagner needs to get his own house straight from what my research indicates before he and his candidate start casting false statements about Bob Willey.
No. 1, health insurance is a benefit for our mayor and even if it wasn’t, I would not care if it came directly from my taxes or not. It is a deserved benefit. No. 2, Bob Wiley’s wife is not running for any office so don’t bring her into your dirt, Mr. Wagner.
Bob Willey was a great mayor for this town. He has done many wonderful things for Easton. I don’t think Bob Willey would even have any idea of how to be dishonest. He has kept Easton from becoming an overgrown town by constantly building, he has kept our taxes down and kept this town united.
If I were you, Mr. Wagner, I wouldn’t talk of rejection. You had the entire state of Pennsylvania reject you for governor. In the November 2018 election, “Wagner was easily defeated by Wolf."
You are selfish and hateful.
In your own words in a campaign video you threatened to "stomp all over" your opponent's face, saying: "Gov. Wolf, let me tell you between now and November, you better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes. Because I'm going to win for the state of Pennsylvania, and we are throwing you out of office because, you know what, I'm sick and tired of your negative ads."
For someone that was sick of negative ads, you sure are passing around a pile of untruths about Bob Willey.
By the way, Mr. Wagner, if you think Bob Willey is to old to run (which he is NOT) then how can you support Trump at the ripe age 77. You contradict yourself regularly.
This community is a wonderful place to live thanks to Bob Willey. We get along, we help each other out when needed. All you do is spread hate and lies. We don’t need you, we don’t want you. Go back to Pennsylvania.
