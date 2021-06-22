Supporting gun ownership and the police are strong conservative positions, but are they compatible? Gun ownership in this country far outpaces gun ownership in all developed countries. 393 million guns are owned in the US. With 39,000 deaths by gun violence we have 60 times the number of deaths per capita than the UK. We also have far more police violence than in the UK where there were on average 3 or 4 police killings of civilians per year compared to around 1000 per year in the US.
The prevalence of guns is cause for so much more of both kinds of violence in the US. As is the case where guns in the home make a family more likely to suffer homicide, suicide or accidental shootings where there are more guns in a state police are more likely to suffer violence. Responding to calls for domestic violence police are more likely to suffer violence where guns are present. States with the highest number of guns per capita violence against police is 3 times higher than it is in states with the lowest number of guns per capita.
The 2nd amendment says having a well regulated militia as the reason for individuals to have the right to bear arms. The national guard is such a militia. The police serve us as a well regulated source of community law enforcement. The Proud Boys aren’t covered by the 2nd amendment. If we want to support our police we will regulate the number and type of guns available for private use.
DAVID STEVENS
Cambridge
