It is very hard to come to the office these days and see the piece by piece destruction of the hospital that attracted me to this community almost 50 years ago.
The hospital was my life. I was there 24/7 many days, and was on call for my patients every day for 18 continuous years until Dr. Brendon Paltoo joined our practice in 2001. Frequently, I addressed the needs of ALL patients in the Special Care Unit at DGH. In addition, I took care of up to 22 patients on the Medical floors. I also helped our hospital by serving as a medical consultant for patients on the Waterside Psychiatric Unit.
I came here from New York City, with my fellow in Cardiology, worked hard, took pride in my work, enjoyed EVERY minute of it, and built the practice from a Cardiology practice to a multi-specialty practice with as many as 12 providers at four different locations adjacent to our hospital.
We cared for our patients and provided them good honest care by attending to their needs on a daily basis. We made rounds on our patients EVERY Saturday, Sunday including Holidays. Our policy was not to refuse care to any patient for lack of funds. I always told them if you cannot pay it would be fine but you have to pray instead.
We were ahead of our times by almost a decade. For example, I started using Thrombolytics (clot busters) to treat our heart attack patients in the ’80s way before these medications were approved by the FDA. I did not practice CYA medicine. If it made sense, I did it and was not afraid of standing in front of a jury and was prepared to look them in their eyes and tell them that I did what I thought was right for the patient rules and regulations be damned.
I built a network of contacts and, for services that could not be provided in Cambridge, sent them all over the United States.
Our first cardiac transplant patient in the 1970s was sent to the renowned Dr. Denton Cooley in Texas. Some patients were sent for cardiac catheterization to Dr.Andreas Gruntzig, the father of interventional cardiology at Emory University in Georgia. Dr. Dudley Johnson, a pioneer and amongst the first to do coronary bypass surgery in this country operated on some of our patients from Dorchester County.
I had cardiologists like Dr. Kenneth Kent, head of Cardiac Catheterization Lab at NIH, Dr. Lowell Satler, a talented workaholic interventional cardiologist, and Dr. Fayaz Shawl, a gifted and world renowned interventional cardiologist, on speed dial. The head of cardiology at JHH worked with us and performed cardiac cath on some of our patients in Easton. Unfortunately, for reasons beyond my comprehension, he was not given privileges in the cardiac cath lab in Easton to perform ongoing cardiac catheterizations. Dr. Cindy Tracy, the electrophysiologist who took care of Vice President Dick Cheney, worked with us in our office right next to the hospital.
The late Chief of Cardiology at John Hopkins Hospital, the late Chief of the Medical Department at the University Hospital in Baltimore, Dr. Bernard Gersh, then Professor and Chief of Cardiology at Georgetown University Medical Center and presently a Professor at the Mayo Clinic, sat down in my office adjacent to the hospital in an attempt to convince me to join hands.
Today was a particularly sad day for me, as I stopped to pick up a brick or two of what was once Dorchester General Hospital.
DR. MAHMOOD SHARIFF
Cambridge
