I was disappointed to read the piece “Harris announces funding for Slaughter Creek dredging” in the Dorchester Star on January 19. The article erroneously gave credit to our Congressman for securing funds for this crucial project — but the reality is that the Slaughter Creek dredging initiative was paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure plan that Harris voted against.
Members of Congress need to be held accountable for their votes. When Andy Harris voted against the infrastructure bill, which a significant number of his Republican colleagues supported, he said no to critical funding for not just this project, but for many more across the Eastern Shore. Just because the bill passed — no thanks to Harris — he now gets to tout his involvement in First District infrastructure improvements? It’s untruthful, hypocritical and undeserving of a platform in the local media.
Maryland’s other nine members of Congress voted for the infrastructure bill that funds major projects to benefit the Shore and the whole state. But Andy Harris sold us out and left us behind. I will be voting against Harris in 2022 — my candidate of choice is former state Delegate Heather Mizeur — but regardless of party affiliation, the media should not take politicians at face value when they’re clearly attempting to mislead voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.