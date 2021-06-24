Once again, Rep. Andy Harris disgraced the Eastern Shore and the state of Maryland by joining the 20 other most extreme, radical deranged Republicans in refusing to honor the brave heroic Capitol Police Officers and others who risked their lives to protect our democracy and our Congressional representatives, including Harris himself, by fighting off the rabid Trump domestic terrorists who violently attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6 to overturn the Nov. 2020 election of Joe Biden as our president. These 21 anti-Americans voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to these heroes, while 406 members of Congress voted in favor of recognizing their sacrifice.
This time Harris’s phony excuse was that he objected to the term “insurrection”, which is exactly what it was, to refer to this hateful attack. The reason Harris objects to that term is that Donald Trump, whom he worships, objects to it — and because Harris himself along with many of his right-wing colleagues buy Trump’s BIG LIE that the election was stolen from him, and he has voted every chance he gets to overthrow our government and reverse the most secure election in our nation’s history to install the loser Trump in 2020 as President. He joined the lawsuit led by Texas’s indicted criminal AG to overthrow elections in swing states (thrown out by the Supreme Court) and voted against certifying Biden’s win. Harris would be admitting that he was partially responsible for an insurrection to overthrow our government.
Harris joins so many Republicans who oppose our democracy and Constitution, preferring instead to install an authoritarian dictator such as Trump whom the public does not want. Harris needs to go. He and his anti-democracy Republicans need to be removed from Congress for good in 2022.
MIKE BROWN
Cambridge
