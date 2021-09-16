Congressman Andy Harris is at it again — with his partisan hypocritical demand that President Biden resign from office over his ending the 20 year Afghanistan War. Harris neglected to say anything at all about the disgraced twice-impeached former president signing in 2020 a surrender agreement with the Taliban that even allowed them to release from prisons thousands of terrorists including ISIS and al-Qaeda members. Biden was implementing that agreement. Harris said nothing at the time or since about that. In fact, he wouldn’t comment on Trump’s invitation to the Taliban, a terrorist organization and our enemy for twenty years, to come to Camp David with him, which would be a disgrace equivalent to inviting them to the White House. Apparently that was just fine with Harris, as is anything Trump does.
Rep. Harris is no stranger to disgraceful hypocrisy. He has violated his physicians’ oath to “First do no harm” by voting dozens of times to take health insurance and health care away from millions of Americans, including thousands in his own district. He has violated his oath to uphold and defend our Constitution by joining lawsuits and voting to overthrow the legitimate and valid 2020 election and our democracy hoping to instal the loser in that election, Donald Trump, for another term.
And he denies that the domestic terrorist attack on our Nation’s Capital on January 6 by Trump supporters trying to overthrow the certification of Joe Biden as President of the United States was an insurrection (which it was), being on of only 21 radical extremist right wing fanatics who voted against honoring the police who put their lives on the line to protect members of Congress and their staff during the January 6 assault with Congressional Gold Medals.
Andy Harris needs to go. He said long ago that he believes in term limits and that he wouldn’t serve more than ten years. He began serving in 2011. His time is up!! Vote him out in November 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.