I read the article in the Sunday, April 3 issue of the Star by Frank and Iryna Gunsallus telling of their being in Ukraine and seeing firsthand how effective Disaster Aid USA is in getting aid to the suffering people there.
I would like to add what I have learned about this organization, as I have become acquainted with their president, Bob Grill, and have learned from him about the great work they do. I know that Bob works tirelessly every day from his garage/office for this organization. They work mainly in this country to bring relief when disasters occur, such as floods, tornados, etc., but recently have taken on relief for the people of Ukraine and the many refugees who have had to leave the country as a result of the war there.
Disaster Aid USA is sending large amounts of humanitarian aid in the form of goods that their contacts in Poland and Ukraine assure them are necessary and wanted, and who inform them of where they are most needed. They can be sent directly or, in some cases, if the items are more efficiently acquired closer to the area, Disaster Aid USA will send money to purchase them there.
This is an organization that is totally dependent upon donors, and is accountable only to their donors; they are part of Rotary and hold to the Rotary standard of truthfulness, fairness, extending good will and being of benefit to all concerned. They are free of any government connection, other than having to register as an NPO. They are totally volunteer, have little overhead, they strive to be transparent, and have been enormously successful in the work that they do.
I am extremely impressed by this organization, and if this letter helps spread the word then I am grateful. Anyone wanting more information about them can go to their website, www.disasteraidusa.org.
