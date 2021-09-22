My name is Jack Townsend and I currently enrolled at Easton High School. I am taking an English 101 class through Chesapeake College and have been tasked with writing a letter to an editor from a local newspaper in hopes of having my letter published. My classmates and I have been tasked to dig up information on the controversial debate over the Confederate Statue in Talbot County.
We accomplished this through interviewing people from opposing sides of the debate, as well as researching the topic on our own. During the beginning, I hardly even noticed that this was an issue in my community.
I hardly ever saw or heard about the signs that had been put out, arguing one side or another. I interviewed the households with signs from both perspectives, to better understand the debate. These interviews allowed me to see just how serious of an issue this is to many members of the community.
Along with the interviews, our class needed to do thorough research on the history of the civil war in Talbot County, as well as the monuments put in place throughout. Both the research and interviews have helped formed my own opinion on the matter, agreeing with both sides in a sense.
Videos were also shown, giving us an idea of how cancel culture has affected free speech in the modern day, leaving my opinion remaining relatively the same.
Personally, I believe that the history should be preserved, just not displayed in front of a public courthouse. Learning about our history allows us to find the positive and negative in the past, preventing us from repeating the same mistakes. As you may or may not know, the Talbot County Council has decided to move the monument to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Virginia during a 3-2 vote.
This approach works well in my opinion, as moving the monument to a place where people will go to learn about history is a good solution to the current debate.
