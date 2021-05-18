Noting the last names of those listed on the “Talbot Boys“ statue are some of their ancestors from the Revolution, in addition to the names of their descendant’s who made sacrifices in the wars since.
Many of those descendants were present in 1916, the time the statue was erected, and some must have actually known some of the men named and some of them may have actually attended the ceremony too, standing shoulder to shoulder, as the war was only 51 years in the past. To those there then, they would have been better known as Granddaddy, Uncle Bill and the man on the neighboring farm. Many of us are descendants and don’t know it. It was only when their names were carved into stone that they became part of history.
A few feet away, is the statue of and a tribute to Frederick Douglas. It is altogether fitting and proper that this be done, to paraphrase President Lincoln at Gettysburg.
We are very fortunate to have from our area not only the statue of Frederick
Douglas, born in Talbot County, and our country’s first civil rights activist among his many other accomplishments, we also have the following.
Samuel J. Seymour from Easton, the last living witness to the Lincoln Assassination who, who died in 1956, coincidentally 95 years to the day after the start of the Civil War on April 12, 1861. Harriet Tubman from Dorchester County, an icon of the abolitionist movement, conductor of an underground railroad, nurse and spy. Tench Tilghman buried in the Oxford Cemetery, who was an aide-decamp to General George Washington, who picked him to carry the surrender papers to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia after Cornwallis surrendered in 1781.
“The Hill” in Easton, beginning approximately 3 1/2 blocks from the court house, which just recently has been determined to be the oldest continuously lived in free black community in our country. Much of that land was set aside for that purpose by Jeremiah Banning, a personal friend of George Washington. Of course, these are just a few reminders of our areas contribution to our nations history.
Our court house grounds contain two history lessons that we can touch, so let us continue to benefit.
RICK COVELL
Easton
