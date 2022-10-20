I met Joe Biden at the Delaware State Fair 30 years ago. My group of guys met his group of guys. We greeted each other and shook hands. I shook Joe Biden’s hand, I felt his unpleasant aura! It was a weak, clammy, half man hand shake. He didn’t look me in the eye. He mumbled some incoherent, meaningless, insincere, greeting to everyone. Joe proceeded to tell everyone in an obnoxious voice how great he was. His great deals. His many sexual encounters with women and girls. Joe is weak, selfish, narcissistic bore. I wanted to wash my hand.
Joe Biden showed me WHO He was 30 years ago.
Joe Biden is pretending to be President and Unifier of ALL Americans. He vilifies 80+ million Americans who have committed no crime. Americans who express a wish to Make America Great Again. Is making America great a bad thing? I conclude Joe is working to Make Joe Biden Great again, NOT you or me or America.
In 18 months as President Joe Biden has destroyed America. We had a growing economy. Crime was down, criminals were punished. America was energy independent and world dominant. Our Southern border was secure and illegal drugs were seized.
The border is not SECURE in spite of Joe’s claims that it is.
Joe WILL not stop the Illegal fentanyl from killing 175 children and young adults every day. America was strong, confident, respected.
Until Joe’s calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan trapping hundreds of Americans and killing 13 American Soldiers.
This month US consumer price rose to a 40 year high. Core Price Index for food and energy increased 6.6%
Joe Biden insists this is the BEST American can be.
Joe Biden began his Oration on September 2, 2022, in Philadelphia, reminiscent of past Authoritarian Dictators from Russia, Germany, China, Cuba, Venezuela, all now Totalitarian States. Joe’s stage was aglow in red and black lighting, and a military presence. Joe’s speech was angry, full of bile. Joe’s Social Polarization of Americans who would not obey HIM calling them “enemies” and “terrorists.” These “enemies,” according to Joe are the cause of ALL of America’s problems.
No American president has ever labeled their domestic political opponents the "enemy," never!
Why is Joe Biden trying to divide the nation?
“When people show you who they are, believe them.” — Doctor Maya Angelou.
