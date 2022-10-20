Letters to the Editor

I met Joe Biden at the Delaware State Fair 30 years ago. My group of guys met his group of guys. We greeted each other and shook hands. I shook Joe Biden’s hand, I felt his unpleasant aura! It was a weak, clammy, half man hand shake. He didn’t look me in the eye. He mumbled some incoherent, meaningless, insincere, greeting to everyone. Joe proceeded to tell everyone in an obnoxious voice how great he was. His great deals. His many sexual encounters with women and girls. Joe is weak, selfish, narcissistic bore. I wanted to wash my hand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.