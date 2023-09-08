I had purposely not sent in a response to date because I did not want to start a back and forth string of emails. However, the events of the past few days have made it impossible to ignore what is happening in our town.
The following is a listing of actions taken by one of the candidates and his supporters that have been embarrassing, juvenile, not how we treat each and, quite frankly, I would never have guessed that these types of behavior would even be thought of in Talbot County.
I was first approached the day when first responders were saluted at the Dover Street Memorial. I was told that I should not consider running for the Easton Council president's seat but withdraw and give my personal support to his candidate.
I didn't give it anymore attention until a few weeks later a call from his secretary to arrange a meeting. When I went to the meeting, I was surprised that the candidate and another employee were present. A little tacky I thought when the conversation started. You need to withdraw and give your support to my candidate and do it publicly. You cannot win. You have accomplished all you can, and someone with new ideas needs to take over. It was also indicated that I was to old. Stunned, I left the office.
Then I see a letter in the Talbot Spy indicating the candidate was furious about the way Easton was being managed. He listed five or six items that to him were damaging and demanding answers. I had lawyers look at the questions and provide answers. All were determined to have been handled appropriately and no further action was necessary.
Some of the issues were even brought forth in open session and voted on by the council The candidate included.
At this time, the candidate really crossed the line with me. He brought my wife into the picture by complaining about her insurance coverage. For years, the town has included elected officials and spouses on the group Insurance, the candidate included.
Then the mailings star, four to date, that really serve no purpose other than to spread misinformation and get people aroused. The person who evidently funds this debacle also mentions my wife by name.
I am having a difficult time understanding why so much money is being spent on a position that pays so little money. What am I missing?
ROBERT C. WILLEY
Easton
