This letter is a response to the Talbot County Council meeting on Jan. 11, the Health Department presentation and subsequent discussion.
My case for an indoor masking mandate:
Dr. Maguire of the Talbot County Health Department presented information indicating that more than 30% of Talbot County residents are not vaccinated or boosted.
Talbot County is the Maryland county with the highest proportion residents over 65 years of age.
Negative effects from Omicron affect the Senior population with more frequency and with more severity.
Seniors as well as the entire population need to carry on life activities as usual (Ie trips to the YMCA or other gyms, etc.) or risk declining health.
Anne Arundel has declared a health state of emergency and is now requiring indoor masking as part of its most recent health directives.
Based on the above, the Talbot County Council leadership has been short-sighted in the unwillingness to implement an indoor mask mandate. This approach has been taken in order to allegedly promote freedom of choice to the population. However, as result, health and quality of life are being deprived of large segments of the population.
This unwillingness to implement a mandatory inside public places mask mandate is HARMING citizens, voting citizens, who deserve life and the liberty to have health and enjoyment of their lives.
These citizens will remember at the polls how the council put them at risk and deprived them of their life enjoyment (by not implementing a mask mandate so they can comfortably go on with life without feeing at risk every minute).
Based on the Talbot County Council’s logic of leaving it up to individuals to make their own “best choices”, they need to re-examine what a best choice would be, as guardians of the public good.
Must we continue to live so constrained, planning for the worst but hoping for the best, when we can plan for the best and have hope for the best?
