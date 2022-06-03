Does anyone care about how their premiums are being spent by insurance carriers? Take a hard look at what came out this week concerning State Farm. They use the money for some nice commercial advertising and behind the scenes they are also promoting transgender topics by encouraging their employees to donate to a cause they favor which is getting books about sexuality and transgender topics into the hands of young children through schools and libraries.
Isn't it enough that our schools are now teaching and pushing certain agendas to satisfy the left, not concerned about the trauma and mental scars that this kind of teaching will leave on them for the rest of their lives? They should be teaching our children the basics, reading, writing and arithmetic along with the history of our great nation and world history. This kind of stuff involving a small group of people will ruin young people for generations if allowed to go on.
It is past time to get rid of the educational department in Washington, D.C. and let the states handle how and what the youth should be taught. Insurance companies should stick to what they do best and stay out of the political arena. If they have so much profit that they can do this sort of thing then use it to lower the premiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.