I am a resident of Wicomico County and a part-time Talbot resident. For the last eight years I have supported Del. Johnny Mautz both as a candidate and as a member of the General Assembly. In his current bid for the Maryland Senate (District 37) Johnny has given up his seat in the House and is now involved in the Republican primary election against the incumbent and his colleague, Sen. Addie Eckardt. This was not an easy decision for him or one that he took lightly.
Out of their regard for both Del. Mautz and Sen. Eckardt many prominent Republicans including Congressman Andy Harris and Del. Chris Adams have refrained from endorsing either candidate over the other. Their respectful position, however, has been compromised in Sen. Eckardt’s recent mailing to potential primary voters, which features a dated picture of Sen. Eckardt flanked by Congressman Harris and Del. Adams displaying “Eckardt for Senate” shirts. The obvious implication being that both Harris and Adams are now endorsing her over Delegate Mautz in the July 19 primary election.
The slogan “Integrity Matters” has been bandied about in this campaign but in the real world facts matter. However, the facts of this matter reflect that the Harris/Adams picture is from an earlier election and is in no way connected with this current campaign. Also, true to their earlier commitment, Congressman Harris and Del. Adams continue to withhold endorsing either Del. Mautz or Sen. Eckardt despite what appears in the senator’s mailer.
The use of random pictures of other elected officials to misrepresent or imply endorsements is a classic political trick. This form of Annapolis style campaigning has mercifully not infected the Shore where issues and a candidate’s track record prevail over sleight of hand politics. Yes, integrity does matter and to the voters of the Shore it is much more than a hollow slogan.
