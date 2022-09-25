Two times per year thousands of visitors come to Dorchester County for Eagleman and Ironman. Some come to race and some to watch. They fill our hotels, stay in homes, eat at our restaurant and shop in our businesses. Yes, some have even bought property. Many return during non-race times because they enjoyed their visit. Over the years, millions of dollars have come into our community.
I realize, for those who live on the run and bike route, it is an inconvenience. It is only two days per year. If you don’t like the inconvenience, I have some solutions. Plan on staying home the race days. With a little planning, you can spend the day at home and not have to deal with the traffic. Of course, there are exceptions such as work. My second suggestion, take a weekend trip. Get away. But there are a couple of other ideas. Take your chair to the road and cheer on the racers. They will appreciate it and you may enjoy the activity. Finally, be part of the events. I have volunteered for a number of years a couple of days before the race. It is fun and they appreciate you being there. Make the visitors welcome the same way you want to feel welcome when you travel.
Thank you to the Race Director Angie, her paid staff and volunteers for keeping Gerry Boyle’s vision alive. Unlike the naysayers, we like the positive attention Dorchester County gets. In a time of negativity, it is nice to have such a great event.
