Isn’t there something we can do community-wide to honor and thank Amy Haines and Richard Marks for their leadership in encouraging wide-ranging involvement in service to Easton and the Talbot County area?
These two private citizens have done more to stimulate interest in helping others and in actually providing badly needed resources (money!) to a wide ranging assortment of community needs. All the while remaining above the fray and saying collectively, “we just want to help”.
To Ms. Haines and Mr. Marks: Thanks for giving us hope when we needed it and for reminding us to be grateful. You two are truly shining examples for others!
JON POWERS
Saint Michaels
