I would like to thank the village of Talbot County for the assistance it gave to help me raise my granddaughter. Ten years ago, my daughter died unexpectedly. Her daughter was a second grade student at White Marsh Elementary. The mothers stepped up and were there for me by including me in all of the activities that their children participated in.
I would like to acknowledge these wonderful mothers: Jen Short, Janet Soto, Christy Edwards, Mindy Sabatino, Dawn Cecil, Angie Wilhelm, Laney Pinkston and Jen Moore. A special thank you to Mrs. Connolly, music teacher at White Marsh.
The YMCA isa a wonderful place for children to be children. My granddaughter spent every week during the summer attending summer camps. The camps were beneficial, providing because she participated in a wonderful educational and physical activities.
The Chesapeake Children's Theater was formed in 2012 by Kimberly Stevens and Paula Buttingham Snead. My granddaughter was one of the first to join, and she performed in every play that the group produced. Thank you to Bonnie Jarrell for creating the magnificent costumes the children wore.
Talbot Mentors was formed 25 years ago, and its primary purpose is to match a volunteer with a child who would greatly benefit from weekly interaction with someone outside the family who would become their friend. My granddaughter was in the second grade when she joined, and she has just graduated since she turned 18. A special thank you to Emily Marvel Ireland who has been her mentor for all of these years. I cannot say enough about Ms. Javana Bowser who has been with the program since its inception and Jazmine Paxton.
Talbot scholars is a wonderful program which offers high schoolers an opportunity to come together to improve their learning skills and grades in order to pursue a college career. Dr. Allyson DeMaagd and Kentavious Jones are the facilitators.
I would also like to thank Linda Steinmiller, director of Sts. Peter and Paul religion education. My granddaughter was attending religion education studies when her mother passed. Miss Steinmiller went out of her way to make sure her needs were being met.
A special thank you to Mrs. Marion Windsor, music teacher and choir director at Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School. She has worked very closely with my granddaughter in musicals, singing in the church choir, singing at Festivals of Trees singing and entertaining residents of assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Mrs. Sheilia North, director of school and college counseling at Sts. Peter and Paul High School, has always been there for all of the students.
I want to thank everyone who has shown us kindness and support.
