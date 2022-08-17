With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and gun safety. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to how they are voting and are likely to vote in Annapolis.
Today Johnny Mautz is out of step with political trends in Talbot County. And he knows it. He knows that Talbot County rejected Donald Trump in 2020. So he’ll want to talk about anything but those issues and positions his far right supporters and endorsing organizations will hold him accountable to vote for if he’s elected.
In 2018, Johnny cast himself as a Hogan-style bipartisan, who would reach across the aisle and seek common ground, representing Republicans and Democrats alike. Since that time, Larry Hogan has distanced himself from Donald Trump and Maryland’s far right. Quite the opposite, Johnny Mautz has become entrenched in it.
One month after the January 6 insurrection, he added fuel to the stop the steal narrative by sponsoring a bill to investigate Maryland’s mail in ballots in the 2020 election (HB1205).
Johnny parted ways with Gov. Hogan and Addie Eckhardt on the serious public health concerns raised by the pandemic by opposing many of the state and county requirements governing facilities, gatherings and mask wearing.
Johnny’s website, johnnymautz.com, shows endorsements by Stand for Health Freedom (standforhealthfreedom.com), an anti-mask, anti-vax organization and Radio Free Oxford (radiofreeoxford.com) that sees a government conspiracy to separate children from their parents in the public school curriculum on race and gender.
Johnny sponsored a bill to restrict the ability of a business to have employees be vaccinated as a condition of their employment (HB1376). He sponsored a bill to restrict the teaching of social science regarding race (HB1256).
Johnny’s website says he’s “100% Gun Rights.” We know he sponsored a bill to repeal Maryland’s historic Firearms Safety Act of 2013 (HB0306). His website says he’s “100% Pro Life.” If elected he may sponsor a bill to repeal Maryland’s historic 1991 Abortion Rights Act which is the only thing today that protects reproductive freedom in our state.
Think of Johnny Mautz as Andy Harris with social skills: the same agenda, the same supporters, the same wrong direction for Talbot County, Maryland and our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.