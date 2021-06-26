We in Move the Monument Coalition wish to thank everyone who turned out for the June 19 march and rally, including those public servants whose work contributed to the safe expression of our First Amendment rights.
All of you helped to make the event peaceful, thoughtful and, we hope, a reminder of the ongoing quest for social justice.
We remain dedicated to our purpose: to remove the Confederate monument from Talbot County’s courthouse lawn. We will continue to work toward this end until the County Council votes to move the statue. Join us in our fight. We are not going away.
THE LEADERSHIP TEAM
Move the Monument Coalition
