I am writing to express my concern and opposition to the planned closure of the Ward Museum and the transfer of its contents to space on West Main Street in downtown Salisbury. I do so as someone who has worked at Salisbury University and has been a supporter of the Ward Museum. I also do so as a Salisbury native, having graduated from Wicomico Senior High School and am now a local resident.
I began a petition to Save the Ward Museum at Schumaker Pond. Within several days of its launching, it has surpassed 3,700 signatures. It is a measure of how much the current course of action is misplaced.
Much has been made regarding the outbreak of a mold infestation at the Museum last July when the HVAC system failed. That failure was quickly repaired within several days. The system has since been operating at normal levels. A factor that has caused the University to announce the move is the expense of replacing the boiler and related maintenance. The boiler is now some 30 years old and needs replacement to avoid future HVAC failure.
Ward Museum officials hired an outside consulting firm to estimate the cost of fixing the system and to replace the boiler. That estimate is approximately $275,000. This figure is considerably less than reports of three to five million dollars associated with public communications at Salisbury University regarding repairs of the Ward Museum. What makes this problematic is that the cost of renovating a downtown storage and display space has been estimated at upwards of $900,000. Together with only the Museum’s internal estimate of $275,000, the total cost of a move could easily approach $1,000,000 or more.
Expenses aside, the Ward Museum’s 38,000 square feet includes some 14,000 square feet of display space in a uniquely designed building. In contrast, the proposed downtown space does not reflect the unique environmental setting of the Ward Museum and its associated nature walk on Schumaker Pond. The downtown location would have only some 5,000 square feet of which only some 1,500 square feet would be available for display of the wildfowl art collection. Spending over three and a half times the money for 10% of the space just does not make any economic sense.
To close the Museum and disperse its contents for a limited space downtown undermines the mission of both the Ward Foundation and the reputation of Salisbury University.
