We are writing in support of Bob Willey for Easton Town Council president.
Easton has thrived under his long service to the town over 30 years. We have been on solid ground financially, and we live in a safe, enjoyable environment. We have not been overwhelmed by residential or commercial growth.
We can count on Bob to resist the Poplar Hill proposal and also the Maryland Health Club that would destroy the Easton Club neighborhood.
Why do we care so much about Easton?
Looking ahead to retirement and after a three-year search for a thriving small town we decided on Easton. Not long after moving here in 1999, we began to see the threat of development, development that could entirely change what makes Easton unique. Unnecessary retail and large subdivisions, in particular needed to be scaled back and under Mayor Willey they did not get out of hand.
One example of his attention to growth issues is his veto of the initial plans for Matthewstown Run; they were too dense. Reduced in size, now that development is a nice place to live and one that did not burden the taxpayers for the infrastructure it would have required.
Always concerned about Easton’s financial health, when he became mayor, Bob worked hard to get Easton out of a serious debt situation and eventually he was successful in increasing our bond rating to the AA+ we now enjoy.
Thus, unlike many small towns, we are in a very strong financial position.
Does this careful watch of the town’s budget mean Easton lacks amenities? Not at all. An example is parks. Under Bob’s leadership several new parks have been built, most recently the John Ford passive park, the North East Sports Complex, and finally, almost completed, Easton has a water front park. And, while not a park but very significant, as mayor, Bob played an important role in the preservation of 197 acres on Oxford Road, saving it from development and keeping that property open space forever.
Generations to come will appreciate the parks and open space that took place during his service to the town.
Bob Willey and our new mayor, Megan Cook, have traded places in serving Easton. This unusual situation will be beneficial for the town. They have worked well together in the past and we believe will continue to do so, thus keeping Easton on the even keel we have seen for so many years.
