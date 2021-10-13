I'll never give up. I doubt that I'll ever change many minds about Trump, climate change, Iceland melting, sea level rise. our moral responsibility for so many (domestic and waiting somewhere to come here). But I'll keep trying.
I suppose we need to go through this ugly, ugly era to get to the other side of it, but what's on the other side? It'll take a decade or two and I'll be gone by the end of it but my grandchildren and my great grandchildren will have to live with the results of lies and blindness to facts. I'm no wizard. My true north has always been in the humanities. I'm no mathematician or scientist, but those who are need to be working on ways to convince the voters of this country (if, indeed, elections are once again fair, true and sure) what's really, really going on.
We're leaving a difficult legacy for our children. Judge Judy has said that "Denial is a river in Egypt," but I think it's the major way a lot of people are coping with this holocaust of events and realities that has visited over the last five years. "Hope," they say, "springs eternal" and that "The road to hell is paved with good intentions." I hope that everyone becomes wise enough to put their best intentions to good use in saving our planet and our country.
