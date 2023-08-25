When I see the letters to the editor in the Star Democrat I first look at the writer and decide if I want to read it. Recently there was a letter about real estate so I read it.
This writer read an article about interest rates and housing supply. Her response sounded as if she considered herself an expert. She accuses all "real estate investors" as rich, greedy and out to get the elderly.
Just a little history as I remember it. Mallard Ridge, where the writer lives, was developed by Mrs. Nily. I would guess that Mrs. Nily found empty land at the edge of town which she developed.
In those days condos were not popular, and there were very few in town. I guess you would call that "the purchase and assemblage of undeveloped land," the vehicle of real estate investment greed. But it provided you and others a great place to live.
The writer must be a member of the 30% of people that think Bidenomics is working. The less supply of a product generally leads to higher prices of the products available.
Fewer houses and more demand increases prices. Reducing oil production raises prices. It's called inflation..
Receiving letters from Realtors is called marketing. If a professional Realtor makes a sale in the neighborhood, this is a technique used to find new business.
The writer claims that any investor is a rich, greedy, uncaring person.
Let me give you a lesson in capitalism: The best way to get rich is to buy real estate and not sell it. The laws for business are written to encourage investment. It rewards those that are willing to work hard and take a risk. It also softens the blow if that investment goes down the tubes. This is capitalism.
The alternative is called socialism. That's where the government owns everything and decides where you live, what you drive and whether you can have a gas or electric stove, etc.
I've been a real estate investor and Realtor for around 40 years. I'm not rich, greedy or uncaring. I have helped people achieve the American dream, and I've provided a place to live for lots of people.
CHIVY WIELAND
Easton
