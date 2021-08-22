The Eastern Shore is a great place to live. That’s why it’s called “The Land of Pleasant Living.”
Yet so many who are unhappy with life in urban areas try to change our way of life when they get here. Those of us who are natives or who have been here for many years are pretty content and don’t need new residents trying to tell us what to do or impose their likes or dislikes on us.
An example is The Talbot Boys Statue. So many of us want to preserve Talbot History.
The Civil War started in 1861. None of us here today favor slavery — we abhor it. So why are we held accountable for something that happened 160 years ago? Let’s just tear down statues and monuments that are a significant part of our country’s history. Some remind us of the strides we have made to improve our country and fight bigotry. We have government buildings named after famous presidents. Presidents who did wonders for America. Where does this insanity end? Will we try to take those down too?
It reached the point of absurdity when on the front page of your paper on Aug. 19, Comptroler Peter Franchot stated: “I, as governor, promise that we will melt that down” and (it gets better) “We’ll make door knobs out of it.” A very sensitive and responsible remark,
There are people here whose families lost relatives who fought for the South during the Civil War. And this man wants to be governor? He doesn’t understand that he doesn’t have the authority to take down this statue, but he thinks his irresponsible remarks will attract Democratic voters.
Some people still support public officials in spite of their stupid, irrational remarks. I’m sure that Franchot will fault those who say: “All Lives Matter,” “Black Lives Matter” but “All Lives” encompassing Black, white, Hispanic, Asian and Indian isn’t acceptable. Save us from ourselves!
